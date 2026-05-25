Congress slams NDA government over $500 billion US trade deal claim by Marco Rubio

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised the Modi government over remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that India had committed to buying USD 500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years. Ramesh questioned why the government had not withdrawn what he called an “anti-people and dangerous” trade deal with the United States, especially after some countries reportedly reconsidered similar agreements following a US Supreme Court ruling on Trump-era tariffs. In a post on X, Ramesh said the Indian rupee had weakened by 12 percent against the US dollar in the last year and argued that a major increase in imports from the US could further hurt the currency. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making excessive concessions to please US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

Also Read: India, US near finalising ‘enduring’ trade pact: Marco Rubio