Consulate General of India in Osaka gets 100 copies of Bhagavad Gita

Chandigarh: In a special programme organised by the Haryana government, 100 copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita (Japanese edition) were presented to the Consulate General of India in Osaka, Chandru Appar.

The copies were formally handed over by Assistant Professor at Osaka University, Vikas Pandey, and Nikita, who is currently residing in Tokyo.

On this occasion, the Haryana government’s Joint Director of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Heena Bindlish, Advisor to the Chief Minister in the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Pawan Choudhary, honorary secretary of KDB, Upender Singhal, GM of the HSIIDC, and Sanjay Garg, also joined the event via video conference.

During the programme, detailed discussions were held on spreading the eternal message of the Gita across Japan and other countries.

CGI Osaka, Appar, expressed interest in organising an online Gita learning course for Japanese students. It is noteworthy that the International Gita Mahotsav will be celebrated in Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, from November 15 to December 5.

During this period, cultural and spiritual programmes will be organised in 51 countries. On this occasion, the Haryana delegation also requested CGI Osaka to ensure the participation of Japanese representatives in the International Gita Mahotsav and the upcoming Surajkund Mela under the cultural exchange programmes between the two nations. (IANS)

Also Read: In Uttarakhand teaching of the Bhagavad Gita in government schools is opposed by SC-ST teachers