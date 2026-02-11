CPI(M) moves Supreme Court over Assam CM’s alleged remarks against Muslims

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions against allegedly discriminatory remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Muslim community. The issue was mentioned for an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant by Advocate Nizam Pasha. “We seek urgent intervention of this Court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community,” Advocate Pasha said. (ANI)

