Cremation after FIR registration against Haryana Police: Farmer leaders

Chandigarh: Farmer leaders on Friday said the cremation of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died this week on Punjab-Haryana border, would not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible for his death. The announcement comes hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during the farmers’ protest at Khanauri border. His younger sister will be given a government job. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told the media in Patiala that the postmortem of the 21-year-old protester would not be held until Punjab Police registers an FIR against Haryana Police. Victim’s father Charanjit Singh said until Punjab Police registered a case against Haryana Police officials, they won’t allow the administration to conduct the postmortem. “Money doesn’t matter to us, justice does,” he added. The body has been kept at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and hospital authorities are awaiting approval of the family for conducting the postmortem. (IANS)

