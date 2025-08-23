Crime and corruption Trinamool’s identity now: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress by saying crime and corruption have become the identity of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and asserted that only the BJP can bring asol paribartan (real change) in West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting at Dum Dum Central Jail ground near Kolkata, PM Modi said: “There is only one cry in Bengal now. ‘Trinamool Congress ke shorao, Bangla ke bachao’ (remove Trinamool Congress to save Bengal). Today, crime and corruption have become the identity of Trinamool Congress. Unless Trinamool Congress is removed from power, the real change cannot take place. Real change means providing security for women, putting corrupted leaders in jail and not in ministry, and improving the lives of the people.”

The Prime Minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of amassing Central funds meant for the welfare of the people.

“There is a need to have a BJP government in West Bengal to usher in overall development of the state. Funds sent for development projects are being looted here by the Trinamool Congress. The fund is not used for the welfare of the people. But the same is used on Trinamool Congress cadres. That’s why West Bengal is lagging behind in development. “People are now saying that ‘Trinamool Congress Jabe, BJP asbe’. (BJP will come once Trinamool Congress is ousted),” he said. The Prime Minister also criticised the Trinamool Congress government for creating roadblocks before the Centre in implementing development projects.

“Trinamool Congress has become an enemy of development. The Trinamool Congress government has refused to be part of the Centre’s smart-city mission. The Trinamool Congress’ mission is to stop the BJP here and its government’s schemes. Will this kind of politics help Bengal prosper? Will this help anyone? Give BJP a chance in Bengal. We will usher in overall development in the state,” he said.

He further criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for supporting infiltrators in the state due to its appeasement politics and asserted that only the BJP can stop infiltration in Bengal.

“We want to give employment to our citizens. We want to help them. But we won’t allow infiltrators who are torturing our people to live in the country. But it is unfortunate that the Trinamool Congress along with INDI alliance partners are supporting the infiltrators for their appeasement politics. Demography is being changed in border areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister said those who are living in the country by making false identity cards will have to leave the country. “For that, the Trinamool Congress needs to go from power as well as it supports such people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah.

PM Modi visited the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he flagged off the Noapara - Jai Hind Bimanbandar Metro service. In addition, through video conferencing, he also flagged off the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service. He also undertook a Metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back. (IANS)

