Cyclone ‘Montha’ likely to intensify; IMD issues warnings for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm - to be named Montha - within the next 48 hours.

In response, cyclone warning signal number one has been hoisted at nine ports across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as authorities step up preparedness measures.

The depression, currently centred about 990 kilometres southeast of Chennai, is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression by Sunday.

It is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday, October 27, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. (IANS)

