Decision rooted in conscience, not hostility: Manish Sisodia after refusal to attend HC proceedings

NEW DELHI: A day after Arvind Kejriwal informed the Delhi High Court that he would neither appear in person nor through counsel in proceedings related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent a similar letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, declaring that he too would abstain from further participation.

In his communication, Sisodia stated that his decision was made after careful reflection and was guided by conscience rather than any hostility toward the judiciary. He expressed “respectful agreement” with Kejriwal’s position, noting that it drew from the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly the principle of Satyagraha. Sisodia explained that the concerns raised by Kejriwal in his earlier letter were equally troubling to him and had weighed heavily on his own mind.

While he chose not to repeat all the arguments outlined by Kejriwal, Sisodia emphasized that the central issue for him was whether he could continue participating in the proceedings while harboring doubts about the perception of impartial justice. After considerable thought, he concluded that he could not do so with honesty. He framed this as a moral dilemma, stating that continuing in the case would amount to compromising his conscience.

At the same time, Sisodia reiterated that his respect for the judiciary remains intact. He underscored the importance of courts in India’s constitutional framework, arguing that any circumstances capable of undermining public confidence in judicial impartiality must be treated seriously. He clarified that his decision should not be interpreted as disrespect toward Justice Sharma or her family, and that he bore no ill will toward them.

Sisodia further acknowledged that withdrawing from the proceedings could harm his legal interests and expose him to adverse consequences. However, he maintained that such risks were secondary to the need to act according to his principles. He concluded by stating that a litigant may sometimes face a choice between convenience and conscience, and in this case, he had chosen the latter, leaving him with no “dignified alternative” but to step away from the case. (IANS)

Also Read: Delhi Court Acquits Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in Liquor Policy Case