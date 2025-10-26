Defence Minister, CDS review security preparedness at Army Commanders’ Conference

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held a crucial interaction on Saturday with the top leadership of the Indian Army during the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference, focussing on operational preparedness and future challenges.

The high-level review emphasised strengthening combat capabilities, infrastructure development, and readiness of the Armed Forces to effectively deal with any security situation in the region.

According to a post shared by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) on X, “Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, engaged with the apex leadership of the Indian Army in the Army Commanders’ Conference.

The Raksha Mantri and CDS reviewed the prevailing security situation in the region and discussed measures to enhance the future preparedness of the Armed Forces for any eventuality.

During the interaction, they were briefed on the operational readiness and key initiatives undertaken to strengthen combat capability and infrastructure in the sector.

“The CDS also interacted with the officers and jawans in a candid interaction,” HQ IDS posted on X.

The Defence Minister’s meeting with senior Army commanders comes at a time when the Indian Armed Forces are undergoing a significant phase of modernization and structural reforms aimed at enhancing jointness and operational synergy among the three services. The discussions also focused on the integration of advanced technologies, indigenization under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and strategies to ensure that the Army remains combat-ready across diverse terrains and operational environments. Earlier, on Friday, HQ IDS had shared another post on X, stating, “Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS graced the second edition of Indian Navy’s biannual Commanders’ Conference 2025.”

“Addressing the Conference, the CDS acknowledged the exceptional professionalism, unwavering resolve and operational prowess of Team Navy in maintaining Combat Readiness which has brought immense pride to the nation,” HQ IDS posted on X.

The CDS also engaged with senior naval leadership on jointness, integrated operations, and India’s maritime strategic priorities in the Indian Ocean Region. (IANS)

