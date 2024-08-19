Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark M. Karunanidhi's birth centenary

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday released a commemorative Rs 100 coin to mark the birth centenary of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.

M. Karunanidhi was a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

One of the iconic leaders of the Dravidian movement, M. Karunanidhi was a 10-term DMK president, and is popularly referred to as Kalaignar.

Rajnath Singh, speaking on the occasion, said that M. Karunanidhi was one of the most revered leaders of the country, a titan of Indian politics, an advocate for social justice, a cultural stalwart and an able administrator.

"While deeply rooted in Tamil identity, Thiru Karunanidhi never allowed regionalism to undermine the unity of the nation. He understood that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities.

"His insistence on state rights was a call for a more balanced and equitable distribution of power within the Union. This commitment to federalism is a key aspect of Indian-ness. India’s diversity is its strength, and the federal structure allows this diversity to flourish within a unified framework," Rajnath Singh said.

The Union Minister described M. Karunanidhi as a leader whose role in national governance and advocacy for democratic principles have left an indelible mark on Indian democracy.

Rajnath Singh added that "the inclusive nature of Indian identity is reflected in Thiru Karunanidhi’s policies, which focussed on providing access to quality education for the marginalised and ensuring that women and children received the support they needed to thrive".

He said that Karunanidhi was a fierce advocate for the rights of women and marginalised communities, pioneering reforms that promoted gender equality and empowered women.

Rajnath Singh also referred to the DMK stalwart's 'Manu Nidhi Thittam' programme, wherein he had ordered the district officials to reserve one day every week only to listen to the problems of the people.

The Union Minister also said that one of the most significant aspects of Karunanidhi's tenure as Chief Minister was the focus on education and infrastructure development. Rajnath Singh said that the vision of Karunanidhi was not confined to Tamil Nadu alone. He recognised that the progress of any one state contributed to the progress of the nation as a whole.

The Defence Minister also stressed that the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believes in the power of democracy and cooperative federalism. He said: "India is not only fulfilling the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people, but it is also providing hope to people that democracy delivers development and empowers people." (IANS)

