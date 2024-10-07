Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Today in New Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate DefConnect 4.0, a significant step towards advancing indigenous innovation and celebrating the growing defence ecosystem of the country, in New Delhi on Monday.

The event is being organised at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, by Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

"DefConnect 4.0 marks a milestone in India's defence innovation journey, bringing together the Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry leaders, innovators, start-ups and MSMEs, academia, incubators, investors and policymakers," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday. (IANS)

