Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta discusses NeVA app with international delegation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday welcomed a distinguished international delegation comprising Members of Parliament from various countries, former diplomats, and defence and strategic affairs experts.

Gupta apprised the delegates – including representatives from the UK, France, Nepal, Serbia and Sri Lanka - of the Assembly’s rich history, highlighting that the building originally served as the First Parliament of the Central Legislative Assembly during the pre-independence era. He informed them about transformative initiatives such as NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) for a fully digital, paperless House and the successful transition of the Assembly into a completely solar-powered, green legislature, the statement said.

While joining the visitors in a guided tour of the historic premises and the Assembly House, Gupta highlighted that the Assembly is guided by the vision of “Virasat Bhi, Vikaas Bhi” (history inspires the future). The Speaker also honoured the delegates with a traditional ‘Patka’ and a special souvenir as a memory of their visit to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. (IANS)

