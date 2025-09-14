Delhi: Bomb threat to Taj Palace Hotel turns out to be hoax

Panic gripped the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Saturday after a threatening email claimed that 16 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the hotel premises. The hotel, which often hosts VVIP guests, was swiftly inspected by police teams, but nothing suspicious was found. According to officials, the email, sent around 2 a.m., warned that “16 RDX IEDs have been placed in Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel for an explosion in the afternoon. The presence of VVIPs has been confirmed, so please evacuate all innocent guests by 11 a.m.” The threat triggered a massive security response. Local police along with bomb disposal squads and other agencies thoroughly searched the hotel. After hours of checks, no explosives were found, and the message was declared a hoax. Police sources said that the same email ID had been used on Friday to send similar threats to the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. Following the incident, Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation. Cyber experts are examining the servers and technical details to pinpoint the source of the threatening emails. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police confirmed that an FIR has been filed in connection with threat to the Bombay High Court. The case has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Investigations are underway to trace the culprit behind the threatening mail,” a Mumbai Police spokesperson said. Both Delhi and Mumbai Police have increased security measures at key locations, especially around courts and luxury hotels, while investigations continue. Officials emphasised that although the latest threat was a hoax, the seriousness of such incidents could not be undermined, given the potential to create panic and disrupt public order. (IANS)

