Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail, vows to step up fight against ‘anti-India forces’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

As Kejriwal got out of the jail, he was greeted by hundreds of excited AAP workers and leaders who shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Vande Mataram slogans.

While party workers celebrated his release, the Delhi CM thundered that his courage and spirit remain unfazed by the incarceration and he feels more energised and invigorated to serve the nation.

Slamming the Centre, he said that their prisons won’t shackle his resolve and he will be back at the service of people with greater determination.

“I have been fighting the anti-India forces and today I vow to step up this fight with greater intensity than before,” the AAP chief declared.

Since evening, umpteen AAP leaders and workers had started gathering outside the Tihar jail to give a rousing reception to the party supremo.

Though Delhi CM has got a reprieve in the liquor policy case, his powers have been severely curtailed. (IANS)

