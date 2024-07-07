Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s role being investigated, probe against all other accused done, CBI tells Court

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clarified on Saturday that the investigation into the roles of all other accused has been completed and only the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being investigated in relation to the excise policy case.

CBI counsel Advocate DP Singh further added that we will brief the Supreme Court about some new developments that took place after June 4, which led us to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.

The CBI further stated that only the role and investigation of Kejriwal have been further investigated, and the probe against the rest of the accused is almost complete.

The CBI further clarified that the statement made by the Solicitor General before was related to all the arrested accused in the case except Kejriwal.

Earlier on June 4, before the Supreme Court noted the submissions of Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, that the investigation would be concluded and a final complaint and charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3, 2024, and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.

In light of the said submissions made and having regard to the fact that the period of “6-8 months” fixed by this Court by Order dated October 30, 2023, has not come to an end, it would suffice to dispose of these petitions with liberty to the petitioner to revive his prayer afresh after filing the final complaint/charge sheet as assured by the Solicitor General.

Counsels for Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha on Saturday allege that CBI is miscreating and misleading the statements. On March 22, in a judicial order passed by the court, it was noted that the investigation was complete. CBI wrongly stated before the Court that the investigation is complete. Today, the situation is that the status report filed is contrary.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other accused till July 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Court also allowed Manish Sisodia to sign documents related to the development of his constituency from MLA funds. The court also allowed him to sign bank checks for his family’s expenditures.

However, the Court also deferred its hearing on the aspect of taking cognizance on the third supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI against BRS Leader K Kavitha.

The court deferred the matter for July 8, 2024, after noting that some of the pages of said chargesheet are incorrectly paginated. (ANI)

