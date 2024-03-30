Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita launches WhatsApp campaign titled ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad’

New Delhi: A day after the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, issuing a video statement, launched a WhatsApp campaign titled ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad’.

“We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want” Sunita Kejriwal said

“Kejriwal has put his stand in court, He is a true patriot. Partiotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight.” she added.

During the court hearing on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said there were only four statements against him, including C Arvind, where he claimed that he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence.

“Several bureaucrats and MLAs came regularly to my home. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?” Kejriwal said. (ANI)

