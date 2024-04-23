Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Given Insulin In Tihar Jail After Sugar Levels Soar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was given Insulin at Tihar jail on Monday night after his blood sugar level rose to 320. It is to be noted that the ideal range should fall between 70 and 100.
The AAP supremo, who has diabetes, accused the Tihar jail administration of allegedly failing to provide insulin to him despite his repeated requests.
The Tihar jail authorities refuted these claims made by the Delhi CM, saying that neither the issue of insulin nor its necessity was raised during a video consultation with specialists from AIIMS.
"Today it is clear that the Chief Minister was right, he needed insulin. But the officials under the BJP's central government were deliberately not treating him. Tell me BJP people! If insulin is not needed then why are you giving it now? Because the whole world is cursing them," Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.
Earlier, a Delhi court had instructed AIIMS to form a medical board so as to evaluate the medical requirements of Arvind Kejriwal, particularly regarding insulin.
The court underscored discrepancies between the Delhi Chief Minister's dietary regimen which consisted of home-cooked food and doctor-prescribed diet.
The AAP chief addressed a letter to the superintendent of Tihar Jail on Monday, wherein, Kejriwal dismissed the jail administration's claim that the issue of insulin was never raised by him in his consultations with the doctors.
On the contrary, the Delhi CM insisted that the issue of insulin demand was raised by him persistently over the course of 10 days.
Meanwhile, the AAP has leveled serious allegations against the Tihar administration, accusing them of withholding insulin from Kejriwal and thereby, pointing towards a conspiracy to harm him.
On the flip-side, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took a jibe at the AAP by saying that these remarks were made solely for the purpose of generating public sympathy for Kejriwal's health during the Lok Sabha elections.