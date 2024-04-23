Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Given Insulin In Tihar Jail After Sugar Levels Soar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was given Insulin at Tihar jail on Monday night after his blood sugar level rose to 320. It is to be noted that the ideal range should fall between 70 and 100.

The AAP supremo, who has diabetes, accused the Tihar jail administration of allegedly failing to provide insulin to him despite his repeated requests.

The Tihar jail authorities refuted these claims made by the Delhi CM, saying that neither the issue of insulin nor its necessity was raised during a video consultation with specialists from AIIMS.