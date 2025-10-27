Delhi court dismisses petition challenging Supreme Court’s historic Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court of Delhi has dismissed a petition challenging the Supreme Court’s historic Ayodhya verdict. Lawyer Mahmood Pracha had filed a petition seeking to declare the 2019 decision of a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court null and void. In his petition, the lawyer also challenged the lower court’s order refusing to hear his civil suit.

Pracha claimed in his petition that former Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, was part of the five-judge bench that decided the Ayodhya dispute, but Justice Chandrachud, in a speech last year, acknowledged that the Ayodhya verdict was in accordance with the solution provided to him by Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla Virajman. It is also true that Shri Ram Lalla was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya dispute.

District Judge Dharmendra Rana of Patiala House Court dismissed Pracha’s petition, stating that it was frivolous, fallacious, and an abuse of the judicial process.

Dismissing the petition, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on Pracha, while the trial court had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The court stated that it is clear that the fine imposed by the lower court has failed to have any effect. Therefore, the court believes that a reasonable increase in the fine is necessary to effectively curb the tendency of those who file such cases with a frivolous mentality.

In the English translation of former Chief Justice Chandrachud’s speech, which was included in the court order, Justice Chandrachud did not mention Ram Lalla. He stated that he had prayed to God for a resolution to the Ayodhya case.

Lawyer Mahmood Pracha had also made Bhagwan Ram Lalla Virajman a party in his lawsuit. The petition also included the name of then Chief Justice Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud as the next friend of Ram Lalla Virajman.

In fact, the lower court had dismissed Pracha’s petition in April 2025 and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Pracha challenged the lower court’s decision of October 18 in the district court. District Judge Rana, citing both the Ayodhya verdict and the former Chief Justice’s speech, concluded that Justice Chandrachud’s prayer to God was a statement made out of spiritual sentiment and not a sign of bias or external influence. (IANS)

