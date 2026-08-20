Delhi court sends AAP’s Satyendar Jain to judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, an IAS officer, were among six people arrested by the Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday in connection with an alleged corruption and tender-manipulation case involving the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board.

The other four accused arrested in the case are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar. Special judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after the accused were presented in the court. Though Jain's application seeking to declare his arrest as illegal was rejected by the judge, the court will hear the AAP leader's bail plea on August 25.

Another accused arrested in the case, Ankit Srivastava, has been sent to two days' custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The remaining accused have also been sent to judicial custody.

The arrests were made in connection with an FIR registered on May 11, 2024, at the ACB police station on a complaint from the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance.

The FIR invokes Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the ACB, the case concerns alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for DJB's STP projects.

During the investigation, the ACB allegedly found that the tendering process contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited. (IANS)

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