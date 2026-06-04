Delhi Fire Tragedy: Hotel Owner Lokesh Bajaj Under Scanner as Probe Intensifies

NEW DELHI: As investigators continue to piece together the circumstances behind the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, attention has turned to the property's owner, Lokesh Bajaj, and the management practices of the establishment.

According to official sources, Lokesh Bajaj has been identified as the owner of the hotel where the fire broke out. Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to locate him, forming multiple teams that are conducting raids across the national capital.

A case has been registered under provisions related to culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are also examining the role of "three partners" reportedly involved in the operation of the hotel.

According to sources, the partners collectively manage several hotels and guest houses across Delhi.

"With this in view, the authorities have widened the scope of their inquiry into ownership structures, licensing compliance, and operational practices," sources said. (IANS)

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