Delhi HC Refuses Second PIL To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, refused the second PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister following his dramatic arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked with the Excise Policy.

The court remarked that the personal interest has to be subordinate to the national interest but added that is Kejriwal's personal opinion.

“At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest. But that is his (Kejriwal's) personal opinion. If he does not want to do that it's upto him. We are a court of law…Do you have any precedent that president's rule or governor's rule has been imposed by the court?” the bench remarked, according to the Live Law.