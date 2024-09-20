Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar on UPSC's Perjury Allegations

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Puja Khedkar on a plea filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) alleging that the now-sacked IAS official committed perjury by swearing a false affidavit and making a false statement in relation to her anticipatory bail plea. A bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad sought Khedkar’s response on UPSC’s application claiming that she made a “false statement” regarding the collection of her biometrics for obtaining favourable orders. In its latest application, the UPSC disputed that it did not collect any biometrics (eyes and fingerprints) during Khedkar’s personality test and that a “false statement” was made with an intent to deceive the high court. The matter will be heard next on September 26. In an interim order passed on August 12, the Delhi High Court had granted protection from arrest to Khedkar, who allegedly submitted false OBC and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) certificates and fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limits provided for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) by faking her identity. Shielding her from arrest, the high court had asked Khedkar to cooperate with the investigation. Earlier, a court here turned down her anticipatory bail plea and asked the investigating agency to find out if anyone from inside the UPSC had helped Khedkar. Widening the scope of the probe, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala had asked Delhi Police to investigate if other people recommended by the UPSC have availed quota benefits without entitlement. The Centre, on September 7, sacked Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, a month after the UPSC cancelled her selection in government service. (IANS)

