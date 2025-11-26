Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh opens 3 Ayushman Mandirs in NDMC area

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, along with NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, joined the inauguration of three “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” at Bapu Dham, Netaji Nagar and Golf Link on Tuesday, an official said.

After inaugurating the “Ayushman Arogya Mandir”, Parvesh Sahib Singh inspected the entire premises and interacted with all the medical staff, said the official in a statement. He informed that two “Ayushman Arogya Mandir”, one at Golf Link and the other two at Netaji Nagar and Bapu Dham Dispensary, are being dedicated to the citizens of the New Delhi area to provide a better health system to the public under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.

After inaugurating the Ayushman Arogya Mandir dispensary at Golf Links, the Minister said that as part of the Delhi government's new initiative, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being opened at several locations across Delhi to provide better healthcare to the public. He explained that while the previous dispensaries lacked lab testing facilities, the Ayushman Arogya Kendra opening on Tuesday will now also offer lab facilities.

He said that an additional Rs 25 lakh will be allocated annually to the dispensaries to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

He also stated that expensive medicines purchased from outside will now be available free of charge here, reducing the burden on the public's pockets.

Pravesh Sahib Singh stated that the objective of establishing healthcare services like Ayushman Arogya Mandir is to provide people with simplicity, accessibility and quality healthcare.

“If these centres provide better healthcare services from the outset, people will no longer need to visit expensive hospitals,” he said.

On the occasion, NDMC chief Keshav Chandra said that under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, NDMC rebranded and opened the 12 dispensaries as Ayushman Arogya Mandir in its area. The Medical Services department of the NDMC provides comprehensive healthcare to all the residents within its area, and a number of services also to people not residing within it. (IANS)

