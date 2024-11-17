Delhi Police arrest sharpshooter involved in 26-year-old man's murder in Munkda

New Delhi : The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter involved in the recent murder of a 26-year-old man in Mundka, in the national capital.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Tushar. A black motorcycle and a mobile phone used in the commission of the crime have been recovered, they added.

The deceased, Amit Lakra, who was recently released on bail, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on November 9, 2024, near Mundka Metro Station on the Delhi-Rohtak Road.

The police stated that a gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The assailants fired several rounds at Amit Lakra before fleeing the scene. A case was registered at Mundka Police Station. DCP Crime Branch Sanjay Kumar Sain said the investigation team rigorously analysed CCTV footage, technical data, and manual inputs to trace the shooters involved. (ANI)

