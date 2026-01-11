Delhi Police bust foreign cyber crime SIMBOX syndicate behind ‘digital arrests’

NEW DELHI: In a major cybercrime bust, the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police dismantled a sophisticated international syndicate using advanced telecom manipulation to extort Indian citizens. Beginning in September 2025, victims nationwide received phone calls from fraudsters posing as Anti-Terrorist Squad officers, falsely accusing them of terror links and threatening immediate arrest. To coerce victims, the criminals employed a “digital arrest” tactic demanding instant payments for national security reasons.

The syndicate used SIMBOX systems to route calls from foreign countries, particularly Cambodia, into India, masking their origin. They also manipulated IMEI numbers to evade detection, making it difficult for authorities to track calls. After months of investigation, the IFSO identified and raided SIMBOX operations in Delhi, uncovering a broader international conspiracy.

Key to the operation was Taiwanese national I-Tsung Chen, arrested at Delhi Airport on December 21, 2025. Chen had overseen SIMBOX installations and coordinated with an organized crime network based in Taiwan, led by Shang-Min Wu. Further investigation revealed a Pakistani handler who recruited the operatives and supplied resources for the scam.

The syndicate used Pakistani IMEI numbers to disguise SIMBOX identities, making it harder for authorities to track. With assistance from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), investigators found that this network had been linked to thousands of cybercrime complaints across India.

This case highlights a transnational cybercrime syndicate employing psychological manipulation, telecom fraud, and international coordination to target Indian citizens under the pretext of national security. (ANI)

Also Read: Atishi video row: Delhi Assembly seeks reply from Punjab Police over FIR