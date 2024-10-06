Delhi Police Summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh Over Alleged Links To Multi-Crore Scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sent notices to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa over their alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam, officials informed on Saturday.

They have been summoned by the Delhi police next week to join the investigation into a Rs 500-crore app-based fraud.

Earlier on Thursday, the cops claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.