Delhi Police Summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh Over Alleged Links To Multi-Crore Scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sent notices to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa over their alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam, officials informed on Saturday.
They have been summoned by the Delhi police next week to join the investigation into a Rs 500-crore app-based fraud.
Earlier on Thursday, the cops claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.
According to complaints, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat, promoted the app by enticing investors with lucrative returns.
Notably, the app was launched in February 2024 with over 30,000 people having already invested their money in the app. The application promised guaranteed returns of one to five per cent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 per cent in a month.
The police have arrested the prime suspect in this scam identified as 30-year-old Sivaram, a Chennai resident. Further probe into this case is underway.