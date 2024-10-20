Delhi School Blast: Anti-Terror Agency On-Site, Forensic Teams Examine Suspicious White Powder

NEW DELHI: A loud explosion was heard in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, Delhi, on Sunday. After the blast, smoke was seen rising from an area near the CRPF Public School in Rohini, and a video of the incident has been shared online.

The white powdery substance reportedly seen near the wall was snapped by police after cordoning off the area. Windows of the nearby vehicles could be seen broken from the footage at the scene.

Officials of the NIA came to examine if any involvement from the terrorists had been noticed in the mysterious blast.

Several NSG commandos have reached the explosion site and a big police force has been deployed near the school. Sniffer dogs are also being used for investigations. In addition to this, social media platforms such as Telegram are also being used for interrogation of any clues. The terrorists often send messages through these platforms before an attack.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory collected samples as an approach to understand how the blast was carried out, to serve as evidence in the case investigation.

A case is filed under the Explosives Act. Authorities have started collecting some vital footage through the CCTV in the area to figure out what actually happened and determine the cause behind the explosion.