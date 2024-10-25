Delhi School Teachers Restricted From Using Mobile Phones In Classes

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has restricted the use of mobile phones in classrooms, libraries, playgrounds, and across school premises for both teachers and students.
Instead, the schools are directed to set up helplines for parents and students to use in case of emergencies.
"Teachers and staff are prohibited from using mobile phones during teaching and learning activities in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, including during arrangement periods," the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated in a circular released on Tuesday.
It instructed teachers to use other facilities such as smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices available at the school.
It may be noted that K-Yan happens to be an innovative smart classroom tool that combines a computer, projector, audio system, and interactive board into a single unit.
The circular also laid out guidelines for effectively utilizing arrangement periods, which occur when the regular teacher assigned to a specific class timetable is absent or unavailable.
