Delhi School Teachers Restricted From Using Mobile Phones In Classes

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has restricted the use of mobile phones in classrooms, libraries, playgrounds, and across school premises for both teachers and students.

Instead, the schools are directed to set up helplines for parents and students to use in case of emergencies.

"Teachers and staff are prohibited from using mobile phones during teaching and learning activities in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, including during arrangement periods," the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated in a circular released on Tuesday.