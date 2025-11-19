Department of Social Justice & Empowerment organises special session on Maintenance and Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act, 2007

NEW DELHI: The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, in collaboration with National Legal Service Authority (NALSA), organized Special Session on Maintenance and Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act, 2007 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi for bringing awareness on Legal Rights of the senior citizens, Policies/Programmes facilitating these Rights and Role of community in enforcement of these Rights both at individual level and at community levels.

The MWPSC Act, 2007, provides a legal framework to ensure the welfare and protection of senior citizens. The Act mandates that children and specified relatives are legally obliged to provide maintenance to senior citizens, including parents, to meet their basic needs, with provision for a monthly maintenance allowance.

The session was graced by the presence of Virendra Kumar, Union Minister, Social Justice & Empowerment, Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India & Executive Chairman, NALSA, senior officials of Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, staff from NALSA, faculty/professors of law department of various universities, Lawyers, law students, senior citizens and representatives from various Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Virendra Kumar, Union Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment, mentioned that today's elders have devoted their lifetime towards building family, community and nation. The Roots of our nation lies in the efforts of today's elderly. He highlighted the importance of the Joint Family Value System in the Indian tradition and the role it played in the country's social, economic and political progress. (ANI)

Also Read: C-DOT signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh government to participate in Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative