Dharma does not merely mean rituals, worship, or eating habits...stands on four pillars: RSS chief

YAVATMAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday emphasised that sustainable national progress must be rooted in the four essential pillars of Dharma-Truth (Satya), Compassion (Karuna), Penance (Tapascharya), and Purity (Antarbahya Pavitrata)-as exemplified by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan).

Speaking at an event organised to mark the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Bhagwat noted that genuine social welfare demands upliftment starting from the most vulnerable sections through Antyodaya, rather than focusing solely on utilitarian metrics.

Emphasising the foundational values governing human conduct, Bhagwat pointed out that Dharma transcends mere rituals or personal habits. "It is stated in our ancient texts that Dharma stands on four pillars: the first is Truth, the second is Compassion, the third is Penance, and the fourth is Purity of thought and action, both internal and external," Bhagwat said.

Highlighting how individual sacrifice drives collective well-being, Bhagwat reflected on Upadhyaya's selfless commitment to public service. "Our life is not meant for us alone. Our life is meant for everyone. And if we give up or sacrifice certain things in our lives so that everyone's life improves, nothing is lost. The joy we might have gained by acquiring those things is multiplied a thousand times in the joy of giving them up for others," he remarked.

Drawing an analogy to illustrate the necessity of inclusive growth, Bhagwat underlined that a nation's strength is judged by its weakest citizens. "A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. If it breaks, it breaks at its weakest link. The stronger that link, the stronger the entire chain. Similarly, the happier the last person in society is, the happier the country is. That is what is called Antyodaya," he stated.

Rejecting narrow definitions of economic growth, Bhagwat advocated for holistic development that encompasses all living beings and the environment. "Modern definitions of development used to speak of 'the maximum good of the maximum number of people,' but he rejected this, advocating instead for the total well-being of all. Development must not focus on one individual or group, but ensure the upliftment of all-human beings, animals, birds, and nature alike-achieving progress without destroying the environment," Bhagwat added. (ANI)

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