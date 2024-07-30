‘Dirty politics being played over issue unfortunate’: UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on deaths at Delhi coaching centre

New Delhi: In a tragic incident that took place in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in West Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, which was flooded with water, three UPSC aspirants died on Saturday.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke about the incident and said that how the taxation has been decided is a burden on the common people, and the issues of unemployment have still not been addressed. She further added that the way the infrastructure was collapsing was not death, but murder.

Speaking to ANI, she said “There are a lot of issues in this budget. The way taxation has been decided has put more burden on the common people, there has been no relaxation from inflation and the issue of unemployment has not been addressed yet. The whole infrastructure collapse is very unfortunate. Children leave their homes and come to study here. The death of the three students due to the water filled in the basement is very unfortunate. This is not a death; it is a murder” she said.

“All these issues will be raised during the budgetary meetings. The coaching institutes that have now been shut down will be held responsible, but which authority will be held responsible for this incident? Everyone was aware that the drains were clogged and dirty because of the heavy rain, but who will hold people responsible for this? The dirty politics being played over the issue is very unfortunate,” she added.

She further questioned why the Lieutenant Governor (LG) was not aware of the situation and that accountability should be taken by everyone right from the LG to the workers. “My question is to the LG on why he was not aware of the situations there and why did he not take any action. What will the families do with the compensation? Accountability should be taken right from the LG to the workers and all these BJP members should be held responsible,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building by-laws amid protests by students. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed strict action against coaching centres operating illegally in basements.

The Delhi Police arrested seven persons in connection with the incident, including the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre. The accused have been booked for culpable homicide, among other charges. (ANI)

