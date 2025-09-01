Dish TV penalized by BSE, NSE again over board composition issues

NEW DELHI: Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Limited has once again been penalised by leading stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for failing to meet requirements related to the composition and quorum of its board of directors. In a regulatory filing, the company said it received notices from both exchanges on August 29 imposing fines for non-compliance of Regulations 17(1) and 19(1)/(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter ended June 30. This is not the first time Dish TV has faced such action. The company was also fined in 2023 and 2024 for similar violations, stemming from its prolonged boardroom tussle involving promoters and shareholders. According to the exchanges, both BSE and NSE have imposed penalties of Rs 5.69 lakh each, which Dish TV has been directed to pay within 15 days. (IANS)

