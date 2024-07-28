‘Disillusioned’ Ajit Pawar's Ally Abdullah Babajani Khan Durrani Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) Amid Speculation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a pre-election jolt to the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a senior leader from Parbhani, Abdullah Babajani Khan Durrani, MLC, crossed over to the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), led by Sharad Pawar, here on Saturday. Babajani, as he is commonly known, functioned as the NCP’s Parbhani district president and was welcomed to the NCP (SP) fold by Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.

Political circles were agog with speculation over Babajani’s moves amid backdoor talks with the NCP (SP) and finally, he cleared the air on Saturday on his decision. Sharad Pawar said that many people who joined (Ajit Pawar) felt they had gone astray and were in touch with the NCP (SP), but reiterated that “the final decision on taking them will be decided by the party leadership”.

NCP (SP) circles hinted that Babajani, an ex-MLA and two-time MLC who was always keen to contest the assembly elections, may be considered for a party ticket from Parbhani for the state polls to be held in October.

However, Babajani, who was overlooked for an MLC ticket, denied that he had made any demands from the NCP (SP) or was given any assurance by the party, and claimed that his move was purely on grounds of political ideology. (IANS)

