DMK does what it promises and promises only what it can deliver: Stalin

SIVAGANGAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday highlighted Sivaganga district’s deep historical roots in Tamil civilization, valour and social justice, describing it as a land that symbolizes resistance, freedom and sacrifice. Addressing a public function, he referred to the Keeladi archaeological findings as evidence that Tamil civilization flourished in the region thousands of years ago. Paying tribute to freedom fighters such as Muthu Vaduganatha Thevar, Velu Nachiyar, Vellachi Nachiyar, the Maruthu brothers and revolutionary Kuyili, Stalin said their sacrifices continued to inspire Tamil society. “Sivaganga is a land that turned sacrifice into strength,” he remarked.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 49 completed projects worth Rs 2,560 crore and 28 new projects worth Rs 13.36 crore. He also distributed welfare assistance amounting to Rs 205 crore to 15,453 beneficiaries.

Listing the district-wise achievements of the Dravidian Model government, Stalin said 2.38 lakh women in Sivaganga district receive Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, 8,469 girl students receive monthly assistance, while 6,076 boys benefit under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme. Loans worth Rs 855 crore were extended to women self-help groups. More than 12 lakh people benefited from the “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” healthcare initiative, while 1.34 lakh people were covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. He added that 37,000 schoolchildren receive nutritious breakfast meals daily.

Further, 62,000 senior citizens receive old-age pensions, 50,000 pattas were issued over four years, crop loans were provided to 24,969 farmers, free electricity connections were given to 3,822 farmers, and consecration ceremonies were conducted at 65 temples.

Criticizing the Union BJP government, Stalin said dilution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would severely impact rural livelihoods. He reiterated Tamil Nadu’s demand for the continuation of MGNREGS with full funding, noting that the State Assembly had passed a resolution in this regard. (ANI)

