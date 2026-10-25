Does Rahul Gandhi want to hurt Sikh sentiments? BJP slams INDIA Bloc

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday questioned the INDIA Bloc's November 1 rally against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, of wanting to "hurt Sikh sentiments" as the date is linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned why Rahul Gandhi was so "adamant" about holding his rally in Delhi on November 1 as the day holds "deep emotional significance" for the Sikh community.

"By creating a storm at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, what kind of salt does Rahul Gandhi want to rub into their wounds?" he asked.

Prasad alleged that there were reports of many of the INDIA Bloc's allies "not being satisfied" with the LoP's decision. "We have also received information that a virtual meeting was convened on October 22 to discuss this issue. However, since many allies did not attend, the meeting was postponed. We have also learnt that several allies were unhappy with the November 1 date and had suggested that the rally be postponed to a later date," he claimed.

Accusing the Congress leader of being "stubborn", Prasad said: "This reflects Rahul Gandhi's true face... when he insists on something, he refuses to listen to anyone. If he is determined to have his way, he will go ahead, even if it means cruelly mocking the sentiments of the Sikh community." (IANS)