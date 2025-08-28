Don’t want anyone’s land, but ready to go to any extent to protect ours: Rajnath Singh

Madhya Pradesh: In a compelling address on the second day of the tri-service seminar ‘Ran Samvad 2025’ at the Army War College in Mhow (now known as Ambedkar Nagar), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India’s commitment to peace while stressing the necessity of robust defence readiness in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.

The Defence Minister highlighted the profound symbolism of the seminar’s name, ‘Ran Samvad’ — where ‘Ran’ signifies battle and ‘Samvad’ represents dialogue and reconciliation. “The very title of the programme, Ran Samvad, strikes me as quite interesting. The name itself is a subject to think about and reflect on. On one hand, ‘Ran’ evokes the imagery of battle and conflict, and on the other hand, ‘Samwad’ points towards dialogue, discussion, and reconciliation,” he said.

Drawing from Indian culture, he explained that dialogue and battle are intertwined. “In our culture, dialogue is not separate from battle. It comes before the battle. It happens during the battle, and it continues even after the battle.”

Citing the Mahabharata, Singh noted, “Take the Mahabharat, for instance, to prevent the war, Lord Krishna went as a messenger of peace. He went to engage in dialogue so that the war could be averted. When Duryodhan, the antagonist of the epic Mahabharat, refused, the war became inevitable.”

Reaffirming India’s non-aggressive stance, the Defence Minister stated, “India has never been a nation that seeks war. We have never initiated aggression against anyone. However, the present geopolitical reality is quite different. Even though we do not harbour any aggressive intent, if someone challenges us, it becomes imperative that we respond with strength.”

He further emphasised territorial integrity, “We do not want anyone’s land, but we are ready to go to any extent to protect our land.”

Addressing the nature of modern warfare, Singh warned of its unpredictability, “In today’s era, wars have become so sudden and unpredictable that it is very difficult to predict when any war will end and how long it will last. That is, if any war stretches for two months, four months, a year, two years, even five years, then we should be fully prepared for it.”

He advocated for a comprehensive approach to national security: “It has become an issue of a whole-of-nation approach.”

The Minister praised the success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to India’s capabilities. “The success of Operation Sindoor is a perfect example in itself. The bravery and swiftness with which our forces carried out action against the terrorists sheltered in Pakistan was something those terrorists could never have even imagined.”

He described it as “a striking demonstration of technology-driven warfare,” encompassing offensive and defensive techniques, logistics, and intelligence. Linking it to self-reliance, the Minister noted, “Its achievements have once again underlined that in the times to come, self-reliance is an absolute necessity. We have indeed made significant progress on the path of self-reliance, but there is still a long way ahead.” (IANS)

