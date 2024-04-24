Doughty daughters Esha and Ahana Deol campaign for parents in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: They are doughty young women who are happy in their privileged worlds, far removed from politics.

However, they are now braving the heat and dust of elections and are campaigning for their parents. They may not be familiar with the world of politics but their efforts to connect with voters are helping them win hearts in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Esha and Ahana Deol, daughters of actor-turned-politician Hema Malini have reached Mathura and are campaigning for their mother who is seeking a third term in the Lok Sabha.

“My mother has done a lot for Mathura. She is passionately involved with her work and the people want her to stay here. We are meeting young voters and creating awareness about the need to vote. I am confident of my mother’s victory,” said Esha Deol.

Aditi Yadav, daughter of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav, has come down from London where she is studying, and is busy campaigning for her mother in Mainpuri.

Her style is simple and straight from the heart. “I have come here to seek your blessings. You have given me so much love that I am already overwhelmed,” Aditi Yadav says as she addresses small meetings in the constituency.

Aditi Yadav moves around independently for campaigning. “This way we can cover more ground,” she explains.

In Agra, Dr Saloni has left her medical duties for the time-being and is busy campaigning for her father and Union Minister, Dr SP Singh Baghel.

Armed with excellent communication skills, she talks to people, asks them about their problems and informs them about the welfare schemes initiated by the Modi-Yogi government.

She is already popular among the women. Apart from campaigning Dr Saloni also ensures that her father takes his meals on time and does not over-exert himself.

Purnima, daughter of BJP MP Rajvir Singh and granddaughter of late Kalyan Singh, is holding up to nine ‘nukkad’ meetings in Etah from where her father is seeking his third term.

Purnima makes sure to remind people of her grandfather’s contribution in politics and also the work that her father has done for them.

Purnima may be a novice in politics herself but she is familiar with the ways of politics. Her brother Sandeep is a minister in the Yogi government. (IANS)

