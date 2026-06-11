E85 fuel rolled out for flex-fuel vehicles: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: India has introduced E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles and is holding discussions with the automobile industry on expanding the use of ethanol-based fuels, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Puri said India has made significant progress in ethanol blending, increasing it from 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent by November 2022. The country also achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in 2024, six years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

He said E85 fuel has been introduced only for vehicles designed to run on the fuel, while consultations continue with industry bodies, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, on future expansion plans. (IANS)

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