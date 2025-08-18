ECI Asserts Transparency in Electoral Rolls; Political Parties Urged to Raise Issues on Time

NEW DELHI: The election system for Parliament and Assembly elections in India is a multi-layered, decentralised construct as envisaged by law. Based on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who are SDM-level officers, prepare and finalise the Electoral Rolls (ER) with the help of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). EROs and BLOs undertake the responsibility for the correctness of the electoral rolls.

After the publication of the draft electoral rolls, digital and physical copies of the same are shared with all political parties and put on the ECI website for anyone to see. Following the publication of the draft ER, a full one-month period is available for the electors and political parties to file claims and objections before the final ER is published.