ECI Orders Electoral Roll Revision across 17 States; Final Lists Due in January 2027

The Election Commission of India has ordered a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls across 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), including the Northeastern states of Assam and Manipur. With January 1, 2027, established as the qualifying date, this comprehensive administrative exercise aims to produce an updated, error-free voter list ahead of upcoming elections. According to official directives, the extensive revision process will conclude with the final publication of the new electoral rolls on January 4, 2027, establishing a refreshed voter list in the participating regions.

The revision begins with the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll on November 12, 2026. Following this initial release, citizens will have a dedicated window from November 12 to December 11, 2026, to file claims and objections regarding inclusions, deletions, or corrections. According to government sources, special campaigns will be organised during this period to facilitate public participation and ensure that marginalised or newly eligible voters are successfully registered. The poll panel has directed Electoral Registration Officers to maintain strict institutional accountability and carefully verify every application to prevent discrepancies.

Beyond the Northeast region, the seventeen jurisdictions undergoing this Special Summary Revision encompass a vast cross-section of the country, including major states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Chhattisgarh. The Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also covered under the order. Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim, which are undergoing a separate Special Intensive Revision (SIR), will follow distinct schedules to be announced at a later date.

A notable feature of this revision cycle is the provision for young citizens to submit advance applications. Individuals who will turn eighteen by the subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1, or October 1 in 2027 can apply early, ensuring their names are integrated into the roll once they reach the voting age.

Considering the ongoing nationwide protests against the Special Intensive Revision, the announced Special Summary Revision might also see resistance. The Central Government and the Election Commission of India have a huge task at hand in ensuring the smooth conduct of the process.