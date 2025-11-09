ED attaches Popular Front of India (PFI)’s eight properties worth Rs 67 crore

NEW DELHI: In a crackdown against terror funding, the ED attached eight immovable properties valued at Rs 67.03 crore that were owned and controlled by Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said on Saturday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Headquarter office, said that properties were held in the name of various trusts and that of PFI's political front -- Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The properties attached by the ED through, an order dated November 6, are in the name of trusts and foundations including Green Valley Foundation; Alappuzha Social Cultural and Education Trust; Pandalam Educational and Cultural Trust, Pathanamthitta; Islamic Centre Trust, Wayanad; Haritham Foundation, Poovanchina, Malappuram; Periyar Valley Charitable Trust, Aluva; Vallavunad Trust, Palakkad and Land of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Trivandrum.

In a statement, the ED said that, so far, it has provisionally attached the movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 61.98 crore through nine Provisional Attachment Orders (PAOs) in this case and the same have been confirmed by Ld. Adjudicating Authority (PMLA). The total attachments in this case, including the present attachment of Rs 67.03 crore, amounts to Rs 129 crore.

An ED official said that seized records revealed that PFI conducted multiple PE (Physical Education) training programmes and built sheds on various properties. Examples are Valluvanad House Pattambi and Malabar house (Haritam Foundation) which have been currently attached by the ED.

The PFI was conducting extensive Physical Education (PE) classes on the properties registered under dummy owners’ names for imparting offensive and defensive manoeuvres using various arms through Primary and Secondary PE classes.

The PE classes were aimed at preparing cadres and members for fulfilling their Jihadist agenda and using them for committing various unlawful activities, the ED said.

Investigation revealed that PFI ideologues were ex-members of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) members. The SIMI was the student’s wings of Jamaat-e-Islami. The history of origin of PFI can be traced back to the ban of Jamaat-e-Islami after the demolition of Babri Masjid. At that time, properties of Jamaat-e-Islami were attached and sealed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (IANS)

Also Read: ED Attaches 14 Properties Worth Rs 29.25 Crore in Guwahati Linked to PearlVine Fraud Case