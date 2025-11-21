ED files charge sheet against Robert Vadra in money-laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari. The prosecution complaint has been submitted before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to officials, Vadra’s statement under PMLA was recorded in July this year. The federal anti-money laundering agency alleged Robert Vadras’s connection with overseas financial transactions and properties connected to Bhandari, who is already facing charges of holding undisclosed assets abroad. Bhandari, who left India in 2016, has since been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court. The ED’s investigation stems from a series of income-tax raids conducted on Bhandari in 2016, which reportedly uncovered emails and documents pointing to his links with Vadra and his associates. The ED has previously attached multiple properties in India said to be linked to Vadra or entities associated with him, claiming they represent proceeds of crime generated through Bhandari’s offshore dealings. (IANS)

