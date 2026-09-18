ED raids multiple states in Ranchi RSS office attack money laundering probe

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids in several states in connection with its probe into the petrol bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi in June this year. The agency conducted simultaneous searches at four locations in Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Karnataka to investigate suspected money laundering and financial transactions linked to the case.

According to officials, the action is connected to a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ED teams searched premises associated with suspects at multiple locations. During the raids, investigators examined documents, digital devices, and evidence related to allegedly suspicious financial transactions. The agency is looking into whether illegal funding or money laundering channels were used in planning or executing the attack. (IANS)

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