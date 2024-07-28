Effective judiciary is foundation for developed India: LS Speaker Om Birla

Jodhpur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday that an effective judicial system is the basic foundation for a developed India, adding that the roles of both the government and the judiciary are important in this direction.

The speaker was addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur on Saturday.

On the occasion, recalling that the Rajasthan High Court has produced several highly distinguished judges and eminent advocates who have rendered outstanding services in the fields of law and justice, he observed that in this historic 75-year journey, the judgements of the Court have benefited the nation and the state.

He was delighted to note that the interests of all people have been protected and strengthened during this period.

Emphasising the need for accessible, affordable, and speedy justice for the general public, the Speaker expressed the view that the role of the courts is very important in this direction.

Expressing the view that the government has made several statutory changes to reduce excessive burden on the judicial system, Birla hoped that the judiciary would also play an equal role in this direction.

He stressed the maximum use of innovations and new technology to dispose of pending cases and to remove the shortcomings of the justice system. He hoped that the innovations taking place in the Rajasthan High Court would provide inspiration and direction for judicial initiatives across the country.

Expressing joy, the Speaker highlighted that Indian democracy has become stronger in its 75-year journey due to the collective efforts of all organs of state. He reminded us that the Constitution makers have divided responsibilities and functions among the three organs of the state-the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary - to ensure that all three organs work together and also independently and impartially.

He expressed the view that the lives of the people could be made easy, simple, and convenient with the use of technology by all three organs.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a developed India, Birla emphasised that every citizen and every institution of the nation would have to contribute fully to this Mahayagya. Appealing to the youth, he said that they would play a key role in achieving the goal of a developed India.

Birla expressed satisfaction that, in the last decade, the government has worked ceaselessly towards 'ease of living'. He added that efforts have been made at every level to make the life of the common man easy, simple, and convenient. He described Ease of Justice as an important effort in this direction and stressed that the judiciary has a big role to play in this direction.

Describing an effective justice system as an important part of this resolve for a developed India, the Speaker felt that simple, accessible, and speedy justice are its three main pillars, and all stakeholders must play an effective role in this direction.

Birla described the passage of Bharayiya Nagrik Surakhsha Sanhita, Nyay Sanhita, and Sakshya Adhiniyam by the Parliament in place of old laws as a new era for the justice system of the nation. He stressed the need for the courts and advocates to make continuous efforts to study these three new laws and to ensure that their maximum benefits are available to the public.

Describing equality, justice, and freedom as the basic spirit of the Constitution, he expressed happiness that the Indian judiciary has continuously worked to protect these fundamental principles.

Appreciating the important role of the judiciary in empowering democracy and increasing public trust, he said that the judiciary has made many important decisions regarding the protection of individual freedom and fundamental rights.

Describing public trust in the impartial Election Commission and people's participation in elections as a major strength of Indian democracy, Birla mentioned that 650 million people participated in the Lok Sabha elections, which astonished the entire world. He described it as a symbol of India's growing influence in the world. (ANI)

