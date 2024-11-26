Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Succession Uncertainty Looms Large

MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde has stepped down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, just days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a decisive victory in the assembly elections.

His resignation has sparked speculation about his potential successor as discussions continue within the coalition, which includes the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Despite the alliance securing 232 out of 288 seats, uncertainty persists regarding who will take over the Chief Ministerial position as leaders from all parties continue to discuss the issue.

On Tuesday, Shinde met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to tender his resignation. The Governor requested Shinde to serve as an interim chief minister until a new Chief Minister is appointed.