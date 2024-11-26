Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Succession Uncertainty Looms Large

MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde has stepped down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, just days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a decisive victory in the assembly elections.
His resignation has sparked speculation about his potential successor as discussions continue within the coalition, which includes the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Despite the alliance securing 232 out of 288 seats, uncertainty persists regarding who will take over the Chief Ministerial position as leaders from all parties continue to discuss the issue.
On Tuesday, Shinde met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to tender his resignation. The Governor requested Shinde to serve as an interim chief minister until a new Chief Minister is appointed.
The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Chief was joined by his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as they steered through the political landscape. The current term of the Maharashtra Assembly is set to conclude on November 26.
According to reports, Eknath Shinde and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis are competing for the Chief Minister position in Maharashtra. The BJP’s bid for the Chief Minister position has gained traction after its strong showing in the assembly elections, where it became the largest party, securing 132 out of 148 seats it contested.
BJP's ally Shiv Sena secured 57 seats, while Ajit Pawar's National Congress Party won 41 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a significant defeat, with the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, winning only 20 seats, Congress obtaining 16, and the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar capturing just 10 seats. This election marked a major setback for the MVA coalition.