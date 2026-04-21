Election Commission of India (ECI) announces 48-hour ‘Dry Day’ ahead of polling in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has directed a 48-hour 'Dry Day' in poll-bound areas of West Bengal and across Tamil Nadu, in a bid to ensure free and fair voting, an official statement said on Monday.

Invoking provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission directed that "no spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquor shall be sold, served, or distributed at any hotel, restaurant, tavern, shop, or public or private place within a polling area during the 48 hours ending with the scheduled close of polling".

The restriction, issued under Section 135C of the Act, will apply to all establishments holding licenses for possession or sale of liquor, including clubs, star hotels, and restaurants.

"These entities will not be permitted to serve liquor during the notified period," the poll body statement said.

"In view of the statutory provision, 'Dry Day' shall be declared and notified under the relevant State/Union Territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day for an election in that polling area where General Election to the Legislative Assembly is being held. This will include the date of re-poll, if any," the statement said.

Authorities have also been directed to strictly enforce limits on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises.

The 'Dry Day' provision will be applicable for each phase of polling, including any re-poll, and will also extend to the day of counting of votes -- May 4 -- when similar restrictions will be enforced across states and Union Territories where polling took place. (IANS)

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