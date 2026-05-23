Election Commission of India (ECI) announces Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats in 10 states on June 18

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill 24 seats, which are falling vacant due to the retirement of members in June and July 2026.

According to the Commission, the tenure of 24 Rajya Sabha members elected from 10 states is set to expire during the June-July period.

As per the schedule released by the ECI, notifications for the elections will be issued on June 1, while the last date for filing nominations has been fixed for June 8. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 9, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till June 11.

Polling for the elections will be conducted on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while counting of votes will begin at 5 p.m. on the same day. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by June 20.

The Commission stated that only integrated violet-coloured sketch pens of pre-fixed specifications, provided by the Returning Officer, will be permitted for marking preferences on ballot papers. No other pen will be allowed during the voting process.

The ECI also said that adequate measures would be taken to ensure free and fair elections, including close monitoring of the election process through the appointment of observers.

The elections will cover seats from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mizoram. (IANS)

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