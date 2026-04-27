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Elon Musk flags rising political violence after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

A shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner has triggered widespread concern over political violence in the United States, with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk issuing a sharp reaction to the attack.
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New Delhi: A shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner has triggered widespread concern over political violence in the United States, with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk issuing a sharp reaction to the attack. Musk took to social media platform X to condemn the incident, saying it reflected a dangerous trend. “They are willing to die to kill the democratically elected president,” he wrote, referring to the shooting that disrupted the high-profile gathering attended by Donald Trump and senior US officials.  (IANS)

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