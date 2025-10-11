National News

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests four accused in Rs 100 crore cybercrime cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four accused on charges of money laundering in connection with an investigation being carried out in multiple cybercrime cases
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four accused on charges of money laundering in connection with an investigation being carried out in multiple cybercrime cases involving more than Rs 100 crore, the agency said on Friday.

Makbul Abdul Rehman Doctor, Kaashif Makbul Doctor, Mahesh Mafatlal Desai and Om Rajendra Pandya were arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The accused were produced before the Special PMLA court in Ahmedabad. The court has granted a five-day ED custody for the purpose of carrying out further investigation in this case. (IANS)

