Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches Rs 9,000-crore assets linked to Anil Ambani group

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached multiple properties belonging to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group entities worth Rs 1,452.51 crore in the money laundering case.

In an official statement, ED said it has provisionally attached multiple buildings in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and Millennium Business Park, Navi Mumbai, as well as plots of land and buildings in Pune, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, cumulatively worth Rs 1,452.51 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

It may be recalled that ED had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 7,545 crore in the bank fraud cases of Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd., and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

According to the statement, ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989, against RCOM, Anil Ambani and others.

“RCOM and its group companies availed loans from domestic and foreign lenders from the period of 2010-2012 onwards, of which a total amount of Rs. 40,185 crore is outstanding. Nine banks have declared the loan accounts of the Group as fraudulent,” it added. ED investigation further revealed that loans taken by one entity from one bank were utilised for repayment of loans taken by other entities from other banks, transfer to related parties, and investments in mutual funds, which was in contravention of the terms and conditions of the sanction letter of the loans. (IANS)

Also Read: Delhi Court issues summons in Anil Ambani defamation case, declines ex parte relief