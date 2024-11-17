Enforcement Directorate investigating bank accounts of Bangladeshis arrested in Hawala scam

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal is investigating the bank accounts of Ronny Mondal and Sameer Chowdhary, the two Bangladeshi nationals arrested by the central agency in the Hawala case. The bank accounts held by Mondal's sister, brother-in-law and nephew, who are residing at Barrackpore in North 24 Paragans district, are also being investigated by the ED officials.

Sources said that the investigating officials believe that Mondal has high-level influential political contacts by which was able to get a trade license from local Barrackpore Municipality to do contract works for the same urban civic body despite being a Bangladeshi national. The investigating officials also believe that Mondal was present in different public meetings of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the area.

Sources said that the investigation of their bank accounts will help the officials to have a clear idea about the money trail that will in due course identify the influential links.

Besides Mondal and Chowdhary, the ED officials also arrested two citizens namely Pintu Halder and Pinki Basu earlier this week in connection with the hawala scam. (IANS)

